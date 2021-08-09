West Nile Virus detected in Utah mosquitoes

SALT LAKE CITY — Mosquitoes carrying West Nile Virus have been reported 114 times across Utah so far this year, according to the Utah Department of Health.

Although no cases have been reported in humans, officials are urging people to stay vigilant and take steps to avoid mosquito bites like wearing long sleeves, long pants, and socks while outdoors and using insect repellent with 20%-30% DEET.

A majority of people (70–80%) won't notice any symptoms from West Nile Virus while some people may experience flu-like symptoms or worse. The elderly and people with poor immune systems are at higher risk for symptomatic disease, the health department said. The most serious cases can lead to hospitalization, disability, or death. Symptoms of the severe form of West Nile virus include high fever, severe headache and stiff neck, disorientation, and confusion. If you are experiencing symptoms, contact your doctor right away.

Other steps you can take to prevent mosquitoes: