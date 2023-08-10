West Nile Virus found in mosquitoes near Provo, Springville

UTAH COUNTY, UTah — Utah County has confirmed that West Nile Virus was found in a sample of mosquitoes tested near Provo and Springville, though no human cases have been reported yet.

But public health officials are warning the public to avoid WNV exposure, and are spraying the area to contain the virus.

Utah County Health Department's Mosquito Abatement District sets traps each week throughout the county to monitor the mosquito population, with those with the potential to carry the virus tested to see if it's present.

Utah County MAD has tested 1,239 pools of mosquitoes, and this is the first positive pool detected.

“With the extreme high-water we have had this Spring, this has been a massive mosquito year, as we were expecting, the second highest in the last 15 years,” says MAD Director, Dan Miller.

MAD advises people to follow mosquito prevention "Ds:"



DRAIN standing water

DAWN and DUSK are times to avoid being outside

DRESS appropriately by wearing long sleeves and pants when outside

DEFEND yourself by using insect repellent with DEET

DOOR and window screens should be in good working condition

While it's estimated that less than one percent of people infected with WNV will experience severe infections, it can be debilitating and sometimes fatal.

Severe infections may include high fever, neck stiffness, disorientation, coma, tremors, and convulsions.