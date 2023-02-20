West Valley City duplex damaged after fire, no injuries reported

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A West Valley City duplex is dealing with extensive damage and residents were displaced after a fire Monday morning.

Responders were dispatched to a duplex in the area of 3200 West 2995 South on reports of heavy smoke and when they arrived, they found that one side was "heavily involved" in the fire.

"They made an initial attack on it, got a really quick knockdown on that side," explained Jed Peters, Battalion Chief for the West Valley City Fire Department. "[They] did a great job on that and kept it from extending to the second side."

No injuries were reported in the fire and all pets were able to safely get out.

Officials explained one person lived on the side that was heavily impacted and about five to six people lived on the other side of the duplex which suffered some smoke damage.

"All occupants were offered red cross and they all have family members in the area so they turned down that offer," Peters reported.

Peters said crews were able to extinguish the fire in about 15 minutes and didn't deal with any problems from ice or snow in the area.

"We didn't have any adverse conditions as far as ice or anything like that," he explained. "We had good water supply from a hydrant...other than that everything went well."

A cause for the fire is under investigation.