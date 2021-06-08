West Valley City man killed in drive-by shooting

WEST VALLEY CITY — A man is dead after an apparent drive-by shooting in West Valley City early Tuesday morning. He was taken to Jordan Valley West Hospital by a passenger in the car, but died from his injuries shortly afterward.

Officers were in the area of the shooting at 4355 West 3315 South when they spotted the car, which was not moving at the time. A woman in the passenger seat said they were at a relative's home when the suspect pulled up and fired rounds into the vehicle, hitting the victim and shattering the windshield.

No description of the murder suspect's vehicle is yet available, but West Valley City Police say that a "Polynesian male" was the homicide victim. They are not releasing his name until the family can be notified.

Check back for updates to this story as they become available.