West Valley City officer-involved critical incident injures person

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A person who was suspected to be driving under the influence in West Valley City Thursday night was injured after an officer-involved critical incident.

Not many details about the shooting were made immediately available by officials as an investigation is underway by the West Jordan Police Department.

West Valley City Police did state that at 10:30 p.m., an officer reported a suspected DUI driver at 2400 S. Redwood Road.

When the officer attempted to pull the vehicle over, officials said the driver may have failed to turn and the vehicle, seen in photos as a white minivan, went off the road.

"At some point, the officer engaged with the suspect and shots were fired," officials said in a tweet. However, more details about what transpired leading up to the shooting were not disclosed.

After shots were fired, police said a gun believed to belong to the suspect was recovered at the scene.

The suspect was injured in the shooting, but the extent of their injuries wasn't made immediately available.

The police officer who was involved was not injured in the incident.

While an investigation at the scene was conducted, the eastbound ramp from Redwood Rd. to State Route 201 was closed. The closure lasted several hours but officials expected the area to be reopened for morning commuters Friday.