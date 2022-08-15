West Valley City Police searching for suspect after weekend shooting

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A shooting over the weekend in West Valley City injured one person and police are still searching for the suspect who pulled the trigger.

Officials report the incident happened Sunday near 4300 West 3100 South.

When officers arrived in the area, they couldn't find anyone, however, they did find several shell casings in the road.

While processing the evidence, a vehicle arrived that was driven by a 56-year-old man who had been injured in the shooting.

He was ultimately taken to the hospital and evaluated, police report.

Investigators did not receive very much information on a suspect in the case, but they are following up on leads.

If you have any information on the case, call the police.