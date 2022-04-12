West Valley City undercover investigation leads to arrest for gambling operation

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — An undercover police investigation led to the arrest of a convenience store manager who was charged with operating "fringe gaming machines" used for illegal gambling purposes.

Ranjit Kahler, 54, was arrested for operating the machines at the Pennywise convenience store at 1245 South 900 West West in West Valley City.

According to court documents, the gaming consoles were affixed to a single tabletop screen at five different stations throughout the store.

Although the machines were labeled as "amusement devices," they were set up to offer cash prizes with winnings paid out by the store's clerks.

Kahler has been charged with multiple felonies. The state is also demanding forfeiture of the machines and over $27,000 in cash from the operation.