West Valley man arrested after holding massage therapist at gunpoint

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A West Valley man is in jail after attempting to sexually assault a massage therapist at gunpoint Friday afternoon.

Jeffrey Gerald Kirby, 32, was booked into Salt Lake County for Aggravated Sexual Assault, Aggravated Assault, and Aggravated Kidnapping among other charges.

According to arresting documents obtained by FOX 13 News, Kirby went to a massage parlor in the area of 3500 South 4800 West around 3:20 p.m., paying for a massage using cash.

Ten minutes into the massage, Kirby ordered the massage therapist to take off her clothes. When she refused, he pulled out a handgun he had hidden under a towel on the massage table and pointed it at her. The victim told officers that Kirby had also hidden a condom and a BDSM mask under the same towel.

When she still refused to undress, Kirby repeatedly threatened her and continued to brandish the handgun. When Kirby set down the gun, the victim jumped on the massage table and rushed to leave the room. He slammed the door shut on her finger and tried to grab her wrist to restrain her, but she was able to break free and flee through the front door of the business.

She then circled to the back of the building and snapped a photo of Kirby as he exited through the back door, following him and getting photos of him in his car and the car's license plate. By the time officers arrived on scene, Kirby had fled the area.

Officers later discovered that an iPhone the victim uses to play music during massage sessions was missing, prompting them to attempt an emergency ping that got no response.

Investigators looked over the photos provided by the victim and surveillance camera footage, which showed Kirby leaving from behind the business and the victim pursuing him to take photos. The video also showed Kirby arriving at the massage parlor from a business next door, despite the availability of closer parking spaces.

A warrant was issued, and SWAT was deployed to search Kirby's residence. There, they found a handgun, ammunition, condoms, a pink iPhone case, a marijuana pipe, and the victim's credit card. Kirby was taken into custody shortly after the warrant was served.

He is currently being held without bail, pending trial.