West Valley man arrested on suspicion of firing shots in his backyard

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A man is in police custody after he was accused of firing a weapon in the backyard of his West Valley City home more than a dozen times late Monday.

Police arrived at the home, near 1600 Big Oak Dr., after dispatch received a report of the shooting.

Officers set up a perimeter around the home and deployed a drone to surveil the scene. They also evacuated some nearby homes as a precaution.

Once the suspect realized police were present, he surrendered.

"You cannot fire a gun or weapon inside of the city limits, and so this is definitely an arrestable offense. So, we'll be taking a look at the different charges he might have here. We'll see whether or not he legally and lawfully owns this weapon," said Lt. Bill Merritt, WVCPD.

The suspect's name has not been released. No one was injured.