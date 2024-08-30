West Valley Performing Arts Center to soon have ownership transferred to independent nonprofit

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Back in the spring, West Valley City abruptly announced its intent to tear down the West Valley Performing Arts Center.

"There was quite a community uprising," said artistic producer John Sweeney. "Clearly, the city got the message that this was important to them."

To save the theater, patrons and performers came up with an idea. They formed the West Valley Arts Foundation and the city will slowly transfer ownership of the building to the new organization.

"Once we got to the finish line of the city saying, 'Yes, we accept your plan and we think it's a good plan and we're willing to invest in it,' the reality that was just the start," said Sweeney.

Sweeney is one of the twelve board members of the new foundation. The changes have made for a busy summer, but a productive one.

"There are people who are lawyers, there are people who are accountants, and they're all willing to participate on our board or as a volunteer to help this foundation get off the ground," he said.

The last show, The Lightning Thief, broke records because of all the attention the theater was getting from the potential closure.

Legally Blonde The Musical has two more performances left and is the first show under this new foundation. There's a chance it could be their next number-one seller.

"The momentum is just growing," said Sweeney. "I think that's the thing: we're putting a quality product at an affordable price and people are enjoying it."

It'll be some time before the foundation is independent from the city. The board hopes that by the end of the year, they'll have their own payroll and administration.

"There's still lots of things that we're still attached, we're still intertwined," he said. "And we will be for a while."