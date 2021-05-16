West Valley Police cruiser damaged after responding to report of shots fired early Sunday morning

One person is in custody after repeatedly driving into a West Valley Police cruiser early Sunday morning.

Police were dispatched to a home on High Bluff Drive around 1:20 Sunday morning after a complainant reported a fight breaking out and shots fired.

According to a probable cause statement, authorities arrived and observed a suspect, 23-year-old Herasmo Adam Galdean, fleeing on foot before entering a gray Kia Optima.

While attempting to flee, Galdean rammed into an unoccupied police car before backing up, nearly hitting an officer with the vehicle, then crashing into the police cruiser a second time.

He was removed from the vehicle and arrested on third-degree felony charges of aggravated assault in an attempt with force or violence to injure. Additional charges of were also filed after Galdean admitted to drinking alcohol, and police records found him to have a denied driver’s license and expired registration.

West Valley Police confirmed to FOX 13 News that bullet casings were found in the front yard of the home, but could not confirm if Galdean was the person who allegedly fired a gun.

No injuries were reported.