West Valley police investigating gunshot victim found lying on a road

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — West Valley Police are investigating a shooting that injured one man.

Just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday, police received multiple reports of a gunshot wound victim in the roadway at 2970 West 4780 South.

When officers arrived at the Overlook Point Apartments, they found an adult male with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he is in serious but stable condition.

Several witnesses told police there was just one suspect who shot the victim.

If anyone saw anything, or has any information on this case, they’re asked to call West Valley Police.

