Home destroyed, cat killed in West Valley City house fire

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — One cat is dead, and a family is out of their home on Wednesday morning following a home fire in West Valley City.

West Valley City Fire Department officials say they were first called about the fire in the 4000 West block of 3000 South just after 6:30 a.m. When firefighter arrived, they found smoke and fire coming out of the home.

It took about 20 minutes for the fire to be brought under control. Firefighters say the entire home was destroyed in the fire, and the Red Cross will be contacting the family to help them with assistance.

While the people in the home and their two dogs were able to escape safely, a cat died in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.