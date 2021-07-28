Watch
Wet Wednesday across much of Utah

Scott Taylor
Posted at 6:36 AM, Jul 28, 2021
SALT LAKE CITY — Quiet this morning, stormy weather likely this afternoon and evening.

FOX 13 Wednesday morning weather | July 28, 2021

Monsoonal moisture is in place across most of the area.

This will allow widespread showers and thunderstorms to develop this afternoon and evening.

SEE ALSO: Track rain showers with FOX 13's interactive radar

They're more likely than yesterday and are expected along Wasatch Front.

Strongest storms will likely be over the mountains and east of I-15.

With deep moisture in place, any storm could bring heavy rain.

A big concern will be near burn scars across Northern & Central Utah

No warnings/watches yet, but Capitol Reef and San Rafael swell areas could be trouble spots.

Slightly drier air has moved into far SW Utah, so just a slight chance of storms there.

Moisture will remain in place with more late day storms likely through early next week.

This will keep temps cooler.

