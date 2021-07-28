Wet Wednesday across much of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Quiet this morning, stormy weather likely this afternoon and evening.
Monsoonal moisture is in place across most of the area.
This will allow widespread showers and thunderstorms to develop this afternoon and evening.
They're more likely than yesterday and are expected along Wasatch Front.
Strongest storms will likely be over the mountains and east of I-15.
With deep moisture in place, any storm could bring heavy rain.
A big concern will be near burn scars across Northern & Central Utah
No warnings/watches yet, but Capitol Reef and San Rafael swell areas could be trouble spots.
Slightly drier air has moved into far SW Utah, so just a slight chance of storms there.
Moisture will remain in place with more late day storms likely through early next week.
This will keep temps cooler.