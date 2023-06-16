What exactly is going to take the place of the old Utah State Prison site

DRAPER, Utah — If you've driven near the point of the mountain lately, you've probably noticed the giant space of land where the Utah State Prison used to sit and the changes that are underway.

But what exactly is going into that space and when will it be finished?

The vast area of 600 acres is part of a master plan called "The Point."

“This is a vision that was created by the people of Utah," explained Alan Matheson, Executive Director for the point of the mountain state land authority. "We've talked to thousands, over 12,000 Utahns, about their values, what they want to see what they care about."

Plans include residential spaces, shopping, outdoor areas, restaurants and more.

"The first phase of the project will include what we call the promenade," Matheson said. "It'll be a main street where people can walk and bike, you'll have retail and restaurants on the ground floor where you can dine outside."

It will serve as a gathering place and tech hub, bridging Utah and Salt Lake counties.

“All residents of Utah are owners of this site," Matheson said. "So we feel a real obligation to make sure that it reflects their values."

With talks of a Major League Baseball team or hockey team coming to Utah, is there a possibility for a new stadium to be built in the area? Matheson said, there's always a chance.

“Any community that's ever been developed in the world has had a plan that directs it," he said. "But as new opportunities come in, you want to be able to take advantage of those opportunities, too."

For now, the transformation continues as existing structures are torn down but demolition should be finished by the end of the summer.

"Hiccups would be just the strength of the concrete some of the strengths of the building," explained Tyler Mackay. "Obviously, the structures are intended to keep people in."

Roads, sewers and getting water to the area are the first steps in its transformation and if all goes well, the first new building will go up in 2025.

The project likely won't be completely finished for several decades, but step by step, the area will be transformed from a place of confinement into an open area that all Utahns can enjoy.