What is the orb of fire seen near Camp Williams?

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Although it may look concerning, a fire orb that can be seen from Interstate 15 near the Point of the Mountain in Salt Lake and Utah counties is nothing to be alarmed about, officials say.



WATCH: Live look fire seen in Salt Lake County

It may look mysterious and insanely bright, but there's no need to alert officials as the fire is actually a portable flare.

The flare is staged on Kern River's mainline on the north side of Camp Williams and is scheduled to run throughout the day on Wednesday.

Unified Fire explained the portable flare is part of a pipeline replacement project in Utah County.

Instead of venting natural gas into the atmosphere, Kern River is using the portable flare to remove the gas that is in the pipeline that will later be replaced.

"During this time period, the public may see a vertical flame in the area," Unified Fire Authority said. "Your local dispatch and fire crews are aware of the firing operation."