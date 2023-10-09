What kind of playground should be built at massive Salt Lake sports facility?

SALT LAKE CITY — The Regional Athletic Complex (RAC) in Salt Lake City can host tournaments for nearly any sport but is missing something to keep young spectators entertained...a playground.

The sports complex was opened eight years ago and has 16 natural grass, sand-based fields, a magnificent view of the mountains and easy access right off the freeway.

In particular, the facility has hosted some pretty big soccer tournaments.

“This season specifically, we hosted the Utah soccer alliance Adidas cup," explained Chris Laughlin, Program Manager at the RAC. "A six-day, local Utah tournament and we had over 300 teams from all across Utah come to the RAC and play in the event.”

Families pack in for a day of sports and community fun during big events. That's when Laughlin and others realized a playground was needed for the children who weren't competing.

"During the events, it’s a full complex," Laughlin reflected. "Lots of families, lots of things going on and lots of action!”

The plans for a playground are underway but first, leaders want to hear from the community.

In an online survey, questions ask how often you visit the facility, what kinds of activities would be preferable on the playground and even what design might be most aesthetically pleasing in the area.

For those who have yet to experience the RAC, the perfect opportunity is coming up.

"We are hosting the monster block party on Saturday, October 28 from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm, right here at the regional athletic complex,” explained Lynze Twede, Events Manager for Salt Lake City Public Lands.

With food trucks and more community fun, this free event is open to the public.

"We also have our famous pumpkin drop by the Salt Lake City fire department," Twede said. "The entire event is geared towards kids and Halloween. We have lots of activities, inflatables, pony rides, petting zoo, there’s really something for everyone.”

While the community continues to utilize the RAC to its full capacity, officials will slowly gather input on a playground where kids will soon be able to swing, slide and play in a new space.