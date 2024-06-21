What you need to know about Utah's wildfire restrictions currently in place

SALT LAKE CITY — It's officially Summer and that means wildfire season in Utah, with restrictions going into effect in some areas of the state at midnight Friday.

Before you head out to enjoy Utah's vast, outdoor wonders, you'll want to be aware of the rules.

Stage one fire restrictions took effect in southern Utah at midnight on Friday, June 21 as humidity is expected to drop and temperatures will rise through the first official weekend of Summer.

Anybody on all federal, unincorporated private and state lands in Washington, Iron, Beaver, Kane and Garfield counties is expected to follow the restrictions.

The Stage One restrictions mean no campfire or open fire outside of maintained campgrounds, no fireworks, no shooting exploding targets, no cutting, grinding or welding metals near dry vegetation and no smoking near vegetation outside of developed sites.

At Zion National Park, rules are even stricter with stage two restrictions banning fires completely at the Watchman Campground.

Traveling to northern Utah, Summit County's fire danger was increased to "moderate," but no restrictions have been implemented yet.

Still, officials are warning Utahns to use their "fire sense" and take extra care to not spark a fire that could quickly get out of control.