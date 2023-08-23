When should Utahns get RSV, flu and COVID booster vaccines this fall?

SALT LAKE CITY — This fall, Americans will soon have more decisions to make on what vaccines to get as the annual flu shot and updated COVID-19 booster become available.

A Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) vaccine for those ages 60 and up is now accessible, too, as well as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval this week of the vaccine for pregnant individuals.

To figure out who should get what vaccine and when, FOX 13 News asked Utah Department of Health and Human Services Program Manager Rich Lakin.

"In regards to the flu shot," he explained, “I would not get the flu shot right now.”

Instead, Lakin urges people to schedule the shot sometime between September and two weeks prior to Thanksgiving to ensure optimal protection against viruses ahead of the holidays. Those six months and older are advised to get the shot.

As for the updated COVID-19 booster shot, Lakin estimates that will be available around September. Additionally, federal agencies should be issuing age recommendations for the vaccine soon.

Lakin says it’s safe for people to get the flu and COVID-19 booster shot together.

When it comes to the RSV vaccine, he said, “we’re not recommending that everybody over the age of 60 goes out and gets the adult RSV vaccine.”

He instead remarked that people should talk with their physician to see if it's recommended for them.

Currently, Lakin says there are some limitations on how the RSV vaccine is administered in Utah, so reach out to your pharmacy about availability and options.