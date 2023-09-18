When you can check out Utah's national parks for FREE

SALT LAKE CITY — It's no secret - Utah's "mighty five" National Parks deliver stunning views and memorable experiences for everyone. For one day only, you'll be able to explore all their glory for FREE!!

The fee-free day is right around the corner, happening on Saturday, September 23.

Besides being the first official day of autumn, Saturday is also National Public Lands Day.

The day celebrates connections between people and nature, and "inspires environmental stewardship and encourages use of open space for education, recreation and health benefits."

Overall, the day is meant to recognize the importance of public land in communities and celebrate recreators who take advantage of the outdoors.

Saturday's fee-free day means entrance fees will be waived but does not cover amenity or user fees for camping, boat launches, transportation, special tours and other activities within the park.

Only National Parks qualify for the free day, meaning you can check out Zion, Arches, Bryce Canyon, Canyonlands and Capitol Reef without paying a penny.

Be warned - usually fee-free days mean crowds will flock to the parks.

If you can't make it out this Saturday, there's one more free national park day happening in 2023. The next, and final free day is on November 11 to celebrate Veterans Day.