When you can enter the lottery for 2024 Angel's Landing permits

SPRINGDALE, Utah — One of the most sought-out hikes in Utah requires a permit and although hundreds of thousands are distributed every year, you have to enter a lottery to get one. So, will you get lucky in 2024?

Angel's Landing, known for its spectacular views and treacherous journey, began using a lottery system to better control hiker traffic and safety in 2022.

The hike is only 5.4 miles round trip but hikers gain nearly 1,500 feet in elevation, making it strenuous for many visitors.

The National Park Service recently announced the schedule for the 2024 lotteries, with four drawings throughout the year.

The first lottery opens on New Year's Day at 8 a.m. and closes at 11:59 p.m. on January 20. While permits in that drawing will be issued on January 25, hikers can only use them from March 1 to May 31.

For summer hikers wanting to complete Angel's Landing, the lottery opens on April 1 and closes on April 20, with permits being issued on April 25. Hikers can then use their permits from June 1 to August 31.

On July 1, the third lottery of 2024 opens for permits to be used between September 1 to November 30. The fall lottery closes July 20 and permits will be issued July 25.

The final lottery of the year opens October 1 and closes October 20, with hike dates between December 1 to February 28, 2025.

National Park Service

If you don't get lucky during the lottery, hikers can also apply the day before hikes to potentially score a permit as a limited number are available.