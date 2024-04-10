When you can see the world's largest operating steam locomotive in Utah

OGDEN, Utah — All aboard! The world's largest operating steam locomotive, Big Boy No. 4014, will make a special stop in Utah this summer and everyone is invited to catch a glimpse!

On July 20 and 21, the train will stop in Ogden for all to see.

Further details about the exact place and time of the stop were not made available but will be released as the date gets closer.

The stops are part of Big Boy's larger scenic tour from Cheyenne, Wyoming to Roseville, California during June and July.

While the train will make "numerous whistle-stops in communities along the way," the longer visit to Ogden will allow the public to get up close and personal with the locomotive.

Big Boy No. 4014 is scheduled to only go on two tours during 2024, which makes Utah's visit even more special. The other tour is planned for the fall and will include stops in Texas, Arkansas, Kansas and Illinois.

The massive locomotive was delivered to Pacific Union in 1941 and was retired in 1961 after traveling over one million miles.

For a while, Big Boy No. 4014 sat in a California Museum until it was reacquired by Pacific Union in 2013 and restored, being put back to work.

In 2019, the train returned to service and even made a celebratory stop in Morgan, Utah for the 150th anniversary of the transcontinental railroad completion.

Mark your calendars for this special event in Ogden this summer and don't forget your train whistle!