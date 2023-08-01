When you'll be able to see rare TWO supermoons during August

SALT LAKE CITY — You could say August is a super month and the moon is backing up that claim with a special treat to wrap up summer 2023.

Two supermoons will shine brightly in the sky, making for the rare appearance of a Super Blue Moon.

There are only four supermoons in 2023, so having two in one month is a spectacle worth remembering!

Monsoon season has brought cloudy skies to Utah, but if you're lucky, you'll be able to catch a great glimpse at these glorious moons.

The first full moon, also called the Full Sturgeon Moon, will peak in the afternoon of Tuesday, August 1. Specifically at 2:32 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, NASA reports.

The moon will continue to look full through Thursday morning so make sure to check the skies over the next few days and snap a photo of the amazing sight!

It may be a bit tricky to see the moon with cloudy skies in the forecast but lucky for Utahns, there will be a second chance later in the month to see an even more rare spectacle.

A second supermoon, also referred to as a Super Blue Moon, will be seen in the skies on August 30.

Super Blue Moons usually happen about once every ten years, so this is something you won't want to miss!

The peak will be on Wednesday, August 30 at 9:36 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

No, the moon won't be blue, it's just based on the expression "once in a blue moon," meaning something that happens very rarely.

NASA reports the supermoon phenomenon will make the moon appear about seven percent larger than normal.