Where can Fido eat out this summer?

SALT LAKE COUNTY — Man's best friend can join patrons dining in outdoor areas, but only if the restaurant receives approval from the Salt Lake County Health Department and become an "approved dog patio."

Some may consider dogs dining al fresco to be unwelcome in any situation, but 38 food-service businesses in Salt Lake County can legally welcome canine companions to their patios.

Permission applies only to dogs and does not affect qualifying ADA service dogs in any way, though emotional support animals, comfort animals, companion animals and therapy animals are not considered service animals under the law.

To receive “dog patio” approval, establishments must follow some commands, including the following:

Notice must be given to patrons that dogs may be on the premises

The patio must have an outdoor entrance

Any dog bathroom “accidents” must be cleaned and the area sanitized within 5 minutes

No petting by staff!

Dogs must remain on-leash, and must have collars with a current license and rabies tag

Dogs may not be on tables or chairs