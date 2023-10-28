Where to find Halloween Events across Salt Lake County!

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s Halloween weekend! And colorful costumes and candy have taken over the streets. And there are many places with events to celebrate.

For Cottonwood Heights resident Morgan Pederson, Halloween is a time to hunt down fun events for the whole family.

“We just love doing all the different Halloween activities we can find. And luckily Utah has a lot of good options," said Pederson. "There’s something to do almost every day, so it can get a little overwhelming. So, we kind of have to pick and choose. But something like this is great because the kids get to play games, there’s other kids around. Be active but also still do a form of trick-or-treating."

People gathered at the rec center in Cottonwood Heights, playing games for candy.

“I was really excited!” said 4-year-old Oliva Gorham, “I’m a kitty cat.”

Families dress up in fun costumes from pumpkins to princesses and elephants to even Pikachu.

Jace and Sage are fourth graders who also came by. “What do you like the most about Halloween? Candy!” they answered.

Even as the sun set and it started to get chillier, people lined up for an event in Sandy. Getting to look at decked-out cars, and of course, get candy too, at the Trunk or Treat event.

“We’re really excited to be here,” said Bailee Hunt. “This is quite the party. It’s rocking over here. All sorts of people,” added Brady Hunt.