Where you can get gas for less than $3 a gallon in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Utahns woke up ahead of Thanksgiving feeling EXTRA grateful for plummeting gas prices. There are even a few places where you can fill up for less than $3 a gallon.

According to GasBuddy, the cheapest gas in Utah is $2.75 per gallon at three gas stations in Salt Lake County.

You can score the deal at Murphy Express, located at 6135 South 5600 West in Kearns, Walmart at 3180 South 5600 West in West Valley City and Costco, also located in West Valley City.

A handful of other gas stations in the surrounding area also have gas below $3, which is nearly a dollar lower than the state average one month ago, according to Gas Buddy.

The last time residents in the Salt Lake City area saw gas priced this low was during the early months of 2021. Gas prices hit their peak in July 2022 at around $5 per gallon.

Still, this isn't the lowest gas prices have ever been in the last few years. In May 2020, during the height of the COVID-19 Pandemic and lockdown, gas was just under $2 per gallon.

The lower gas prices are a welcome holiday treat for many who are expected to travel for Thanksgiving.

Utah's downward trend follows national gas prices, which have been consistently dropping for more than eight weeks.

Experts reported that higher inventories of oil as well as a lower demand for gasoline as temperatures get colder could be reasons behind why prices are falling. They could also be a sign that inflation is slowing.