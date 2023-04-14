Where you can volunteer to fill sandbags this weekend:

SALT LAKE CITY — As Utah saw intense flooding over the past several days and as temperatures continue to heat up, creating the potential for even more flooding, volunteers are needed to fill sandbags.

Salt Lake County Emergency Management officials have organized opportunities for volunteers to help within the county into several days.

The county will provide sand, bags, and shovels and are encouraging families, church, scout or neighborhood groups to go and fill bags for those who are not able to fill their own.

Friday:



Cottonwood Heights Public Works Yard - 6579 S. 3000 E. from 3- 8 p.m.

Saturday:

Cottonwood Heights Public Works Yard - 6579 S. 3000 E. from 8 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Millcreek City - 3800 S. Wasatch Blvd from 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. (first 500 volunteers will get a buy-one-get-one pizza coupon)

Salt Lake City - Bring gloves and a shovel

Sugarhouse Park - 1330 2100 S from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. or until the sand runs out Rosewood Park 1400 N 1200 W. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until the sand runs out

Emigration Canyon - Meet at the mouth of Emigration Canyon to receive an assignment at 9 a.m. Volunteers will be sent three sites in the canyon and will help fill 8,000 sandbags.

Sunday:

Salt Lake City - Bring gloves and a shovel Sugarhouse Park - 1330 2100 S from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. or until the sand runs out Rosewood Park 1400 N 1200 W. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until the sand runs out



For more volunteer opportunities in Salt Lake County extending into the next week, click here.

In Utah County, Provo City is also asking for volunteers to fill sandbags. To help, volunteers should sign up for a slot. Volunteers are still needed for Saturday between 12:30 and 4:30 p.m. and into next week. Click here to see the sign up sheet.

Public Works needs your help filling sandbags to prepare for spring runoff flooding in Provo! We have added additional volunteer shifts. Please sign up to volunteer at https://t.co/S32Orny1g9 pic.twitter.com/istq8jivvh — Provo City (@provocity) April 13, 2023

Perry City in Box Elder County is calling for volunteers to fill sandbags on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. behind the Perry City office building. They ask that volunteers bring their own gloves, shovels and water.