White House gives Utah best grade in infrastructure report, but it’s far below an ‘A’

Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune
UDOT gives a tour of the state’s new longest pedestrian bridge on Thursday, August 20, 2020, connecting Utah Valley University in Orem to student housing and the community on the West side of I-15.
Posted at 12:18 PM, Apr 12, 2021
WASHINGTON — Pitching its $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan, the White House released state-by-state breakdowns, complete with letter grades and a hodgepodge of stats intended to show the broad need for upgrading everything from roads to water systems to housing.

Utah got the best grade in the nation, but at a C-plus, it wasn’t intended as a badge of honor.

The White House document, released Monday, says Utah has 62 bridges and 2,064 miles of highway in poor condition. It has 17% of its trains and buses running past their useful life. And Utah’s water system will need $4.4 billion in improvements in the next 20 years.

What the report doesn’t say is exactly how much of the money would be headed to Utah if Congress passes the bill. That means it is unclear how many of those bridges would be repaired or how many water system upgrades would get funded.

