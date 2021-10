Who is Utah's most popular horror movie villain?

According to Google search results, it's Pennywise from IT.

New Line Cinema / Warner Brothers

The killer clown was also the favorite villain for residents of Iowa, Nebraska and West Virginia.

The most popular villains in the U.S. from most to least are:

Frankenstein's Monster Ghostface Chucky Xenomorph Norman Bates Pennywise Leatherface Carrie Hannibal Lecter Jack Torrance Count Dracula

