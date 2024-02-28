Why an Eagle Mountain School is missing a key piece of playground equipment

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — If you think back to your childhood, you may remember feeling like you were flying, swinging as high as possible at the playground.

Students at one Eagle Mountain school haven't been able to have that experience for the last year and the community is stepping up to provide a swing set.

Eagle Valley Elementary School Parent Teacher Association President Jenny Anderson explained that after designing a new playground and purchasing swings more than a year ago, the school is in a holding pattern.

“Our principal had set up a company who was going to donate time and supplies,” Anderson said, “And because of the economy, they weren't able to do it after all.”

The community decided to take action, raising funds to install the swings.

“Last time I checked, we were just over $7,000, which is really exciting, because a lot of people said we couldn't do it," Anderson reflected.

The school is about a thousand dollars shy of its goal.

Now a father of three is working on a digital option to help.

Steven Acker, a former PTA member, decided to create a GoFundMe account.

Acker told FOX 13 News he remembered how much fun he had at recess as a kid and wanted the same thing for generations that followed.

“From what I’ve been told, this is the last chance to get the swings,” Acker explained. “I thought maybe if I started the GoFundMe and got some help outside of our community then hopefully, we would get the money.”

Anderson said there are only three more days to come up with the rest of the money. But she's feeling hopeful.

“I had a student bring me three pennies," she said emotionally. "They're like, 'This is all I can find.' Well, this helped bring in the swings and brought me to tears...They made a big difference to me and made a big difference to those students. So, anything and everything that we can get, it's going to help.”