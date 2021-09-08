Why this year's Utah-BYU rivalry game is different

PROVO, Utah — BYU and the University of Utah are gearing up for a rivalry game this Saturday that runs deep every year.

This match-up dates back as far as 1922. The first 25 years, Utah ran over BYU, but suddenly it switched for another 20 in favor of the Cougars.

In the 90’s to the 2000’s it was split, but lately, it has been all Utah. Former BYU quarterback Steve Young told ESPN, “whatever happens it cuts deep, it’s not a flesh wound, it cuts deeps every year.”

The Utes have won the last nine dating back to 2010, though the Cougars have a 9-game win streak between the years of 79 and 87.

Utah owns the overall series as well with 59 wins, 31 losses and 4 ties.

What makes the rivalry so special is that 22 of the last 26 games have been decided by a touchdown or less.

Although this year is a little more special than the rest, coming off a unique 2020 season where the two universities were forced to cancel the rivalry game due to COVID protocols within conferences.

The last time these two faced off was down in Provo in 2019, when the Utes came away with it, 30-12. Both 2019 team’s rosters were filled with NFL prospects.

That year the Utes had 7 players who heard their name called in the NFL Draft and then BYU quarterback Zach Wilson was drafted number 2 overall this year, he led the Cougars in 2019.

This season the Utes have a new name at quarterback, Charlie Brewer, the 5th year transfer from Baylor. While the Cougars have sophomore quarterback Jaren Hall, who saw the field in 2019 when Wilson was dealing with a shoulder injury.

With this weekend's game, there is a 10-game win streak on the line for Utah. If the Utes win on Saturday, they will become the first to win 10-straight in the history of this rivalry. Kickoff is at 8:15pm MNT in Provo, airing on ESPN.