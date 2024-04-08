Why you may feel rumblings in Utah for the next five months

SALT LAKE CITY — If you feel slight shaking or vibrations along the Wasatch Front over the next several months, don't immediately conclude that an earthquake is rocking Utah.

Hill Air Force Base will begin "large detonations" at the Utah Test and Training Range in the West Desert, which will run through September.

Officials reported that more than 10,000 pounds of net explosive weight will destroy old or obsolete Department of Defense rocket motors during the detonations.

This isn't the first time UTTR has destroyed these types of motors. Since 2012, more than 300 have been detonated in Utah.

While teams take all the precautions to try and ensure minimal disruptance to Utah residents, sometimes readings aren't 100% accurate and slight vibrating, shaking and noise are reported.

"Before each operation at the UTTR, the Air Force takes atmospheric readings to check wind speed and direction and other weather factors," a release reads in part. "This data is entered into a sound prediction model to determine if conditions are acceptable for a detonation. If the model predicts that sound is going to be louder than permitted levels at locations along the Wasatch Front, the detonations are delayed."

The UTTR is located about 80 miles West of Salt Lake City, in Utah's West Desert, which just shows how massive these detonations can be.

Despite possible noise and shaking, officials explained detonation is the best way to get rid of large rocket motors and the Utah facility is the only place to do so in the entire country.

Officials expect one to two planned detonations per week through September but are remaining flexible for weather, workload and other potential unexpected challenges that may arise.