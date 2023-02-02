Wienermobile, polar plunge, bald eagle viewing and MORE happening this weekend in Utah

February 2023 has entered the chat and it's time to kick off your weekend with some community fun happening across Utah!

If you know of an event that isn't on this list or have something coming up - tell us all about it by emailing news@fox13now.com.

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Wienermobile (Salt Lake AND Davis Counties)



Hot dog lovers - unite! The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is in Utah for the weekend! "Meat" up with this 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels on Friday from 1-5 p.m. at the Salt Lake City Public Library, then again on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Smith's in West Point (217 N. 2000 W.) and on Sunday at the Smith's in Kaysville (1370 W. 200 N.) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.!

Tabernacle Organ Virtuoso Performance Series



Head to historic Temple Square in Salt Lake City to be dazzled by an organ performance featuring artist Viktor Billa, a Ukrainian organist and doctoral candidate at Florida State University. No tickets are required to attend, but doors open at 6:30 p.m. and guests should be seated by 7:15 p.m. The concert will also be live-streamed online.

Western Hunting & Conservation Expo



Join more than 500 exhibitors for this annual expo at the Salt Palace Convention Center. Happening Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Seminars, banquets, the State Champion Duck and Goose Calling Content, Elk Calling Contest and more will be happening over the four-day expo.

Valentine Art Market



Join in Valentine's Day fun at this art market in Salt Lake City on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Woodbine Office Building. Guests can shop for local art ahead of Valentine's Day and enjoy the products of amazing local vendors!

Bridal Showcase



Getting married this year and need some inspiration? Head to the Mountain America Expo Center for all this bridal on Friday and Saturday this week. Fashion shows, cake sampling, and dozens of vendors will be ready to tackle all wedding-related planning and questions! Tickets required.

UTAH COUNTY

Fire & Ice 2023



The Shops at Riverwoods is celebrating the month of love with a Valentine's Day celebration complete with ice sculptures, firepits, entertainment, giveaways photo ops and fireworks. Happening from 4:30-8:30 p.m. Bring two cans of non-perishable food for the food drive and receive a gift!

The Black History Bus



Celebrate Black History Month at the Orem Library with the Utah's Black History Museum. Housed inside a school bus, this unique exhibit seeks to educate and bring awareness to Black history in Utah. Check it out from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WEBER COUNTY

First Friday art stroll



Wander through Ogden and be inspired at various local venues with the art industry that is alive and well in the city. This event is held the first Friday of each month from 6-9 p.m.

Healthy Relationship Youth Summit



This free event for students in 7-13 grades focuses on understanding personal needs in any relationship as well as learning about available resources in the community. It's happening on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at Weber State University and attendees will get a free t-shirt and lunch.

SANPETE COUNTY

Bald Eagle viewing party



Witness a up to 50 majestic bald eagles with the help of experts from the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources on Saturday at Fountain Green State Fish Hatchery in Fountain Green. Binoculars are encourages and the event is free, but participants should register in advance for the event. Happening from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

IRON COUNTY

Cedar City Polar Plunge



Take a dip in some icy waters at the Cedar City polar plunge on Saturday at the "Lake at the Hill." Funds raised will help support the Special Olympics of Utah and costumes are encouraged! Registration requried - event is happening between 9 and 11 a.m.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Sand Hollow Sky Fest



Watch dozens of hot air balloons rise with the sun or join in for a glow dinner on Saturday at Sand Hollow resort. Tickets for parking are required for the morning portion of the event and tickets are required for the evening dinner portion as well. Happening from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and at 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Washington City Half Marathon



It's been a cold week in Utah - so warm up by running a half marathon! (Or crawling under 1,000,000 blankets.) Registration is required for the race and you may receive a shirt and a medal (depending on availability.)

DAVIS COUNTY

Beekeeping 101



This beekeeping class will help attendees understand the bee lifecycle, equipment needs, setting up a hive, basic care and more. Tickets are required, but supplies will come with the class fee. The event is being hosted at the USU Kaysville Education Building in room 133 on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

SUMMIT COUNTY

