Wife of Utah police officer who died from COVID-19 says her family will get vaccinated

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A family is mourning the loss of Adam Ashworth. He died after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Bobbi Ashworth visited the memorial created for her husband this weekend.

She said Adam had been in the intensive care unit at the hospital in a medically-induced coma for nearly two weeks before he died of COVID-19 related complications.

Neither Bobbi nor Adam were vaccinated prior to Adam's infection. Something she wishes she could change.

"I've started my vaccination. My kids will get vaccinated. Because if he would have, and had that mindset, maybe it would have helped his symptoms not be as severe," Ashworth said.

Bobbi said there are no words to express the gratitude she feels for the support the community has given her.

A GoFundMe was created on behalf of the Ashworth family. If you'd like to contribute, go here.

