Wild horse round-up to begin near Cedar City

CEDAR CITY, Utah — Wild horses will be rounded-up in Beaver, Iron, and Millard Counties as the Bureau of Land Management will begin removing excess horses from the Sulphur Herd Management Area starting February 8.

For nearly three weeks, the BLM will gather approximately 375 wild horses using the helicopter drive-trapping method.

This round-up is to stabilize the wild horse population on BLM land, now around 600 instead of the desired herd management number of 165-250.

Horses removed from the range will be transported to the Axtell Off-Range Contract Wild Horse Facility in Axtell, Utah.

BLM invites the public to view the round-ups, or "gather," as long as conditions remain safe for both the horses and participants, and weather does not disrupt their operations.

BLM reminds people that no public restrooms will be available, and recommends wearing neutral-colored clothing.

Binoculars and four-wheel drive or other high-clearance vehicles are also strongly recommended because of possible snowy and muddy conditions.

Details on the BLM-escorted tours will be updated each evening during the gather and announced daily on the BLM gather hotline at (801) 539-4050.

Gather operations will begin on Tuesday, February 8, and individuals should meet at the Border Inn located on the Utah-Nevada Border on Highway 6 and historic Highway 50 where tours will depart at 5:30 a.m. MT.

For updates on the gather, go to the BLM's website.

To learn more about how to adopt or purchase a wild horse or burro, visit the BLM National Wild Horse and Burro website or call (866) 468-7826.