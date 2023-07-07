Video captures firework blowing up mailbox, nearly igniting fire in Sandy

SANDY, Utah — Neighbors are hoping to catch a culprit who is seen on surveillance video lighting a firework in a mailbox, causing an explosion and nearly causing a bigger fire in Sandy on the 4th of July.

Video sent in by FOX 13 viewer Mike Darelli shows an individual running into a yard located near Alta High School, 11000 South 1000 East, on July 4 shortly before midnight and lighting a firework in or near a mailbox before dashing away.

Seconds later, the firework blows up, sending sparks flying and causing the mailbox to explode.

doorbell video fireworks

Darelli said the explosion was loud, and called the behavior "reckless."

Fire from the explosion extended across the street into an empty lot, where video shows glowing embers trying to ignite before going out.

A few minutes later, a car is seen in the surveillance video driving by the mailbox that exploded, stopping to inspect it and then speeding away.

Darelli said he and his neighbor hope the video can lead to the identification of who lit the firework and nearly caused a bigger disaster in the neighborhood.

FOX 13 News has reached out to Sandy Police to learn more details about the incident.