Wild video shows car driving in Eagle Mountain while missing tire

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — A Utahn in Eagle Mountain was in for quite a surprise when he noticed a fellow driver was missing a very essential part of their car.

FOX 13 viewer Jonny Robinson said he was in Eagle Mountain on Sunday when he witnessed the shocking sight.

The car next to him was completely missing its front passenger-side tire, driving along a wet road on just a wheel!

Video sent by Robinson shows the car cruising along the road, potentially oblivious to the dangerous situation.

In case you didn't know, it's recommended to have ALL FOUR of your tires before hitting the streets. If you unfortunately experience a tire blow-out, it's advised to pull over immediately

instead of continuing to press onward.

Calling the sight, "shocking to see," Robinson said he tried honking at the car to get the driver's attention with no success.

Video shows the car continuing to drive as the wheel grinds along the road.

As well as a new tire, there's no doubt this driver will likely have to deal with some significant repairs soon.