Wild video shows car driving in Eagle Mountain with missing tire

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — A Utahn in Eagle Mountain was in for quite a surprise when he noticed a fellow driver was missing a very essential part of their car.

FOX 13 viewer Jonny Robinson said he was in Eagle Mountain on Sunday when he witnessed the shocking sight.

The car next to him was completely missing its front passenger-side tire, driving along a wet road on just a wheel!

"Just driving without a steer tire is...wow," reflected Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Chris Bishop as he watched the video. "That's pretty incredible to see."

Video sent by Robinson shows the car cruising along the road, potentially oblivious to the dangerous situation.

Bishop said the driver was likely aware something was wrong all along but didn't try to stop or pull over, which was a bad decision.

"That'd be highly, highly unlikely that you didn't notice one of your steering tires is missing," Bishop said."Obviously, the vehicle is already leaning to the right and down as that front wheel is gone."

In case you didn't know, it's recommended to have ALL FOUR of your tires before hitting the streets. If you unfortunately experience a tire blow-out, it's advised to pull over immediately

instead of continuing to press onward.

"We want you to get to the side of the road safely, if you can't do that we understand," Bishop explained. "We're going to come running lights and sirens because that's an emergency."

Calling the sight, "shocking to see," Robinson said he tried honking at the car to get the driver's attention with no success.

Video shows the car continuing to drive as the wheel grinds along the road. Adding to the danger of the scenario, roads were slick as Utah was hammered by a snowstorm.

"Those aren't dry roads, those are wet roads with snow," Bishop said as he watched the video. "It's hard enough to drive in the snow with four good tires but when you're missing a tire like that you're just asking for trouble."

Bishop called the driver's actions "completely unsafe," saying they were putting many others at risk.

"Incredibly unsafe but just really stupid to do something like that," he reflected.

As well as a new tire, there's no doubt this driver will likely have to deal with some significant repairs soon.