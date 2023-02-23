Wild video shows car sliding down icy road, slamming into vehicle in North Ogden

OGDEN, Utah — A terrifying video out of North Ogden showed the moment a car slid down an icy road and slammed into a parked vehicle after an intense winter storm.

Shared by FOX 13 News viewer Brent Roylance, the video shows the car sliding sideways down the entire street as bystanders look on.

The incident happened in North Ogden on Mountain Road just after 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

Roylance said the driver of the sliding vehicle hit his head on the window, sustaining injuries. It's not clear what the drivers current condition is.

On Tuesday night and for the majority of the day Wednesday, Utah was pummeled with intense snow, rain and wind, with some northern Utah cities seeing over a foot of snow.

Due to the storm, road conditions across the state were tricky to maneuver and the Utah Highway Patrol reported that they responded to hundreds of calls.

Roylance said he saw nearly a dozen cars slide off in this particular area, including a snow plow.