Wildcat Shuttle electric bus system opens at Weber State

OGDEN, Utah — After two decades of planning and millions of dollars of funding to make it happen, electric buses known as the "Wildcat Shuttle" will soon be running through the campus at Weber State, eventually connecting it to FrontRunner trains and other nearby locations.

Officials from Weber State, Utah transit authority, and local politicians who helped secure the funding celebrated the new emission-free system at the grand opening on Thursday.

"This is really the first step of a larger bus, rapid transit system that is going to connect to the campus right now, that’s why we wanted to open it and show off these wonderful electric vehicles that we have," said UTA Executive Director Jay Fox.

This system will be up and running on Monday, August 29, and will be free for students.

Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. until 8:30 p.m.

