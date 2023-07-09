Wildfire breaks out in Beaver County

BEAVER COUNTY, Utah — Crews are battling a new wildfire that ignited in Beaver County, fire officials announced via Twitter Sunday.

According to Utah Fire Info, the MM126 fire ignited near I-15 south of Sulpurdale. At time of reporting, it's covering 2 acres. Fire crews have stopped it's progress, but the cause remains under investigation.

New Start: #MM126 fire. Beaver Co. In the area of I-15 and between MP 126-129. Multiple starts. No impact to I-15 at this time. Check UDOT for updates. 2 acres. Resources on scene have stopped progress. Fire is under investigation. #FFSLKW pic.twitter.com/5XI38EFBVs — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) July 9, 2023

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will continue to provide updates as they are made available.