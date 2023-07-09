Watch Now
Wildfire breaks out in Beaver County

Posted at 12:43 PM, Jul 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-09 14:43:00-04

BEAVER COUNTY, Utah — Crews are battling a new wildfire that ignited in Beaver County, fire officials announced via Twitter Sunday.

According to Utah Fire Info, the MM126 fire ignited near I-15 south of Sulpurdale. At time of reporting, it's covering 2 acres. Fire crews have stopped it's progress, but the cause remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will continue to provide updates as they are made available.

