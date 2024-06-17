Wildfire near Beaver scorches 2,250 acres, expected to stay 'very active'

BEAVER, Utah — A wildfire near Beaver burning since Thursday has already scorched more than 2,000 acres and is expected to stay "very active" as weather conditions make for firefighting challenges.

The "Little Twist" fire is located four miles southeast of Beaver in steep, rugged, remote terrain.

Officials said the fire started as a prescribed burn in the area, but weather conditions allowed the flames to go beyond their intended limits for the year.

Forest Service/Fishlake National Forest/Beaver Ranger District

On Thursday, the fire was reclassified as a wildfire in order to make use of additional resources and teams to help extinguish the flames.

As of Sunday night, the fire was 2,250 acres with 0% containment.

Due to strong, gusty winds expected through Monday, officials anticipate the fire will be "very active."

More than 200 personnel have been assigned to assist with firefighting efforts. Officials said Sunday that crews worked on the ground to strengthen firelines while air resources "were successful in moderating fire in critical areas along the fire perimeter."

Officials said smoke will continue to be visible for "several weeks" from I-15, I-70, Highway 89 and Highway 20.

Little Reservoir, Tushar Lakeside and Kents Lake Campgrounds remain open to the public as firefighting efforts continue.

The National Weather Service warned of "critical fire and weather conditions," meaning high winds and low humidity in portions of southwestern and south-central Utah.

Recreators should be especially cautious with campfires, avoid activities that create sparks and follow local fire restrictions due to the enhanced danger.