Wildfire prevention starts with all of us

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — With record drought conditions all over Utah, firefighters are training now to combat wildfires for the upcoming season.

Signs of an active wildfire season are already apparent to Dammeron Valley Fire and Rescue in Southern Utah, so fire crews have already conducted field exercises to prepare for upcoming emergencies.

"Most wildfires are human-caused, (including) a lot of shooting targets with tannerite . . . dragging chains and (tossing) cigarettes out the window", according to Chief Chet Barnes of the department.

READ: Officials offer tips ahead of wildfire season

Campfires not properly extinguished and illegal burns also cause a number of wildfires.

Fire and rescue departments ask that people create a 30-foot buffer around their homes, clearing out brush, dead plants, garbage, and other items that can quickly catch fire so they can prevent a disaster from happening.

Motorists should also be aware that pulling an overheated car over dry brush can cause a fire with a single spark.

More tips to prevent wildfires can be found here.

