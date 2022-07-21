Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Wildfire sparked in Zion National Park, road closed

Posted at 7:32 PM, Jul 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-20 21:32:01-04

SPRINGDALE, Utah — A wildfire broke out at Zion National Park Wednesday evening, causing officials to close the nearby Kolob Terrace road while crews respond.

It was discovered at 4:30 p.m. near Maloney Hill and has scorched 25 acres so far.

Officials say firefighters from the National Park Service and partners are responding to the fire.

Kolob Terrace Road is closed from State Route 9 to Lava Point, officials said.

Zion-Canyon Scenic Drive and Zion-Mount Carmel highway are not affected and will remain open for the time being.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere