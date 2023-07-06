Wildflower festival, butterfly count, water lantern festival and MORE happening this weekend!

Another summer weekend is on deck with a full calendar of weekend events filled with fun for every member of the family.
If you know of an event that isn't on this list or you have something coming up, email the details to news@fox13now.com
Here's what's happening this weekend:
IRON COUNTY
July Jamboree Car Show
- Get a glimpse at cars of all types at the July Jamboree hosted in Cedar City on Main Street. Perfect for any and all car enthusiasts, this community event will also have food, vendors and more! Happening Friday from 6-9 p.m. and Saturday all day.
GARFIELD COUNTY
Bryce Canyon Butterfly Count
- Join rangers and butterfly enthusiasts for a day as they count butterflies in Bryce Canyon National Park as part of the centennial celebration. No experience is needed but cameras and binoculars may add to your overall experience! Happening Saturday beginning at 9 a.m.
GRAND COUNTY
- A fundraising event for Underdog Animal Rescue & Rehab in Moab with a beer garden, raffle prizes, free paddle boarding and more! The "doggone" great time is happening at Kens Lake on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
SALT LAKE COUNTY
Wasatch Wildflower Festival
- On Friday and Saturday, you'll want to drive into the Wasatch Mountains for a wildflower festival! Celebrate the beauty and diversity of wildflowers in Utah and learn how to protect this beautiful natural resource. There will be guided walks, activities, kids' crafts, music, food and more. On Friday, the festival will take over Brighton Ski Resort before moving to Solitude on Saturday.
- Chow down on food from a variety of trucks at Liberty Park on Saturday. The day will be complete with local music, beer and more to support three nonprofits dedicated to serving vulnerable Utahns. More than two dozen food trucks will be at the event, serving up their best cuisine! The FREE event is happening from 4-10 p.m.
- Celebrate Venezuelan culture with folklore, arts, live music, artists and amazing Venezuelan dishes on Saturday from noon to 10 p.m. at the Gateway. Perfect for the whole family and FREE!
- Head to the Salt Lake City Public Library on Saturday for two free puppet shows presented by "Puppets in the City." The shows will begin at 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. in room B of the library.
- Kick off the Draper Days festivities with a rodeo on Friday and Saturday at Ballard Arena. Attendees will see bucking bulls and horses, bareback riding, steer wrestling, calf roping, saddle bronc and a wild cow milking competition. Tickets required!
UINTAH COUNTY
Vernal's Dinosaur Roundup Rodeo
- No, dinosaurs will not be competing in this weekend's rodeo in Vernal but food trucks, concessions, vendors, a mechanical bull and more will guarantee a great time for people of all ages! Happening Thursday through Saturday in Vernal. Tickets required.
UTAH COUNTY
Utah County Water Lantern Festival
- Be filled with happiness, hope and great memories at this water lantern festival in Salem on Saturday night! Participants will get to design their own lanterns before letting them drift away in the water, creating a spectacular sight for everyone! Tickets required.
- A free outdoor concert series happens every Sunday through August 13 at Margaret Wines Park in Lehi! Bring a blanket or chair to enjoy the tunes and good company. This Sunday, the Wasatch Show Band will be performing.