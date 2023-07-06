Wildflower festival, butterfly count, water lantern festival and MORE happening this weekend!

Another summer weekend is on deck with a full calendar of weekend events filled with fun for every member of the family.

Here's what's happening this weekend:

IRON COUNTY

July Jamboree Car Show



Get a glimpse at cars of all types at the July Jamboree hosted in Cedar City on Main Street. Perfect for any and all car enthusiasts, this community event will also have food, vendors and more! Happening Friday from 6-9 p.m. and Saturday all day.

GARFIELD COUNTY

Bryce Canyon Butterfly Count



Join rangers and butterfly enthusiasts for a day as they count butterflies in Bryce Canyon National Park as part of the centennial celebration. No experience is needed but cameras and binoculars may add to your overall experience! Happening Saturday beginning at 9 a.m.

GRAND COUNTY

The second annual dog paddle

A fundraising event for Underdog Animal Rescue & Rehab in Moab with a beer garden, raffle prizes, free paddle boarding and more! The "doggone" great time is happening at Kens Lake on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Wasatch Wildflower Festival



On Friday and Saturday, you'll want to drive into the Wasatch Mountains for a wildflower festival! Celebrate the beauty and diversity of wildflowers in Utah and learn how to protect this beautiful natural resource. There will be guided walks, activities, kids' crafts, music, food and more. On Friday, the festival will take over Brighton Ski Resort before moving to Solitude on Saturday.

Food Truck Face Off



Chow down on food from a variety of trucks at Liberty Park on Saturday. The day will be complete with local music, beer and more to support three nonprofits dedicated to serving vulnerable Utahns. More than two dozen food trucks will be at the event, serving up their best cuisine! The FREE event is happening from 4-10 p.m.

Venezuelan Festival



Celebrate Venezuelan culture with folklore, arts, live music, artists and amazing Venezuelan dishes on Saturday from noon to 10 p.m. at the Gateway. Perfect for the whole family and FREE!

Free puppet show



Head to the Salt Lake City Public Library on Saturday for two free puppet shows presented by "Puppets in the City." The shows will begin at 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. in room B of the library.

Draper Days Rodeo

Kick off the Draper Days festivities with a rodeo on Friday and Saturday at Ballard Arena. Attendees will see bucking bulls and horses, bareback riding, steer wrestling, calf roping, saddle bronc and a wild cow milking competition. Tickets required!

UINTAH COUNTY

Vernal's Dinosaur Roundup Rodeo



No, dinosaurs will not be competing in this weekend's rodeo in Vernal but food trucks, concessions, vendors, a mechanical bull and more will guarantee a great time for people of all ages! Happening Thursday through Saturday in Vernal. Tickets required.

UTAH COUNTY

Utah County Water Lantern Festival

Be filled with happiness, hope and great memories at this water lantern festival in Salem on Saturday night! Participants will get to design their own lanterns before letting them drift away in the water, creating a spectacular sight for everyone! Tickets required.

Lehi Arts in the Park