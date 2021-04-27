Wildlife threatened by water guzzler theft in Washington County

CEDAR CITY, Utah — Wildlife will have a harder time gaining access to water that is crucial to their survival in the hot summer months after part of a water guzzler was stolen in Washington County last month.

After investigating the theft since March with no leads, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) is asking the public for any information leading to its return.

What's missing is a large portion of the structure that collects rainwater during storms--the apron--a large metal piece that funnels rainwater or snow in a holding tank. The tank then releases the water to wildlife.

“Guzzler water structures are extremely important to countless Utah wildlife species because they provide critical water sources for these animals throughout the year, and particularly, during the hot and dry summer months,” said DWR Sgt. Brandon White.

“Without the presence of an apron, water cannot be collected and stored, rendering a guzzler nearly useless. When crimes like this are committed, it has direct and potentially life-threatening effects for wildlife in the area,” he added.

Anyone with information regarding the stolen guzzler part or any other wildlife-related crimes in Utah (such as the illegal killing of animals) is encouraged to report it to DWR conservation officers as follows:

By calling the UTiP Hotline at 800-662-3337

Through the Law Enforcement app

By texting 847411

Online through the DWR website

Anyone with information about this theft can also contact DWR Sgt. Brandon White at 435-616-9453.

Information can be submitted confidentially, with a reward for credible information.

