Will change in Salt Lake City code help child care needs?

SALT LAKE CITY — During a work session last week, the Salt Lake City Council addressed their role in solving the childcare crisis.

“I didn’t realize that pretty much half the city now doesn't allow daycares,” said Council member Dan Dugan. “I was pretty shocked by that.”

The council is considering a zoning change that would permit day care centers in all zones of the city and would raise the maximum number of children allowed in a home day care from eight to 16, which aligns with Utah state code.

“We've seen all over the state that this is a challenge, and so for Salt Lake City to take this step is really important,” said Brigeette Weier, organizer with the Care for Kids Network. “That hopefully will signal to other cities and counties that there are things we can do to make child care more accessible in our communities.”

With COVID-era funding for child care expiring last September, Weier said hundreds of programs could close.

“We are already seeing centers close, home programs close,” she said. “We are seeing tuition rates rise dramatically, which is forcing more families to choose one parent to stay out of the workforce, which does not help Utah's economy.”

The council is slated to hold a public hearing and take action on the zoning changes in March.