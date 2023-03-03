Will more money solve problems at the new state prison?

SALT LAKE CITY — More money is heading towards the Utah Department of Corrections way after today's legislative session. But will it be enough to resolve concerns raised by staff right now?

The legislative session is a day away from ending for the year – and a big decision to be made is who gets how much money. That includes the new prison.

“We are short on certified staff, our corrections officers,” explained Brian Nielson, the executive director of the Utah Department of Corrections. “The staff we have do an amazing job and they work hard, but we really need to help them out so that they’re not forced into doing so much overtime.”

About $4-5 million would go to increasing officer salaries.

“Anything helps,” said Nielson. “So what we’re seeing right now in the budget is the ability to sustain our pay plan. So those officers that we made a commitment to that are on the certified paid plan will be able to move to the next step with what we’re seeing.”

And a 5-percent increase for all statewide employees. “July 1, our starting pay for a corrections officer is in that $28.5 range,” explained Nielson.

But, some – like Chad Bennion with the Utah Corrections Lodge 14 of the Fraternal Order of Police -- say that’s not enough.

“The appropriation this year is akin to a band-aid on a patient who is bleeding out," said Bennion. "We are not retaining people and getting recruits as fast as we are losing them, and that’s the problem right now.”

This comes after as we previously reported, 3 correctional officers were physically assaulted between January 21 and February 4.

“I think with the safety concerns this year, the officer assaults," said Bennion. "I think officers and agents who are close to their 20 years they have no incentive to stay right now, particularly under these conditions."

Nielson said the legislature is also allocating $300,000 for mosquito abatement.

Bennion said the prisons need more money for retention, recruitment and technology to keep officers and the public safe.

“The expectation going into this session particularly with it being such a historic surplus year was much higher because for many years, we hear, hey it’s a tight year, we’re not going to be able to do much," he said. "We’ll if you’ve got a historic surplus year, and you can't really do anything, and don’t really do anything, beyond the governor’s request, when are you going to.”