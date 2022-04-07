Win prizes just by enjoying the great outdoors in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Utahns can earn prizes just by exploring the great outdoors and participating in the Park Rx Challenge that gets going on April 14.

Forget medicine, Mother Nature is being prescribed to help cure what ails both physically and mentally, and it's at the core of the Park Rx Utah mission

“It really was a lot bigger success than we expected,” said program manager Sarah Kinnison.

The challenge encourages residents to team up people anywhere in the state and explore their natural surroundings. A friendly competitive element is also included where teams can rack up points for the outdoor missions they accomplish.

Kinnison said 500 people representing 54 cities took part last year.

The missions are pre-selected by Kinnison and her crew.

“They have different point values, so the missions are from a visit to your local park, to hopscotch, to up until going to Zion National Park," Kinnison explained.

Those who earn the most points can win prizes ranging from REI gift cards to Warriors rugby tickets. There are selected activities for all ages, physical abilities, and checkbooks.

”We hope this contest will remind people that you don’t have to go on a big hike to go outside," Kinnison said. "You can just walk out your front door and walk around your neighborhood.”