Wind advisories issued for parts of northern Utah; gusts up to 50 mph expected

SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service is issuing wind advisories in parts of northern Utah for Monday night through Tuesday morning.

The wind advisories will take effect at midnight through noon Tuesday.

Gusts of 25-40 mph are expected in some areas and they could reach up to 50 mph in others.

NWS is warning of potentially strong crosswinds along I-15, US-89 and Legacy Parkway in the area between Tremonton and North Salt Lake.

The wind gusts could also cause property damage. Decorations, trampolines and other outdoor items are the most vulnerable to potential damage.

According to the NWS Salt Lake City office, residents of eastern Box Elder County, northern Salt Lake County and Cache, Davis and Weber counties are encouraged to monitor forecasts for updated information on the windy weather. More wind is possible in the affected areas Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.

Watch FOX 13 for updates.

Gusty winds - up to 50 mph - are possible across portions of the northern Wasatch Front and Cache Valley Monday night into Tuesday morning.



⚠️Wind advisories are now in effect for these areas from midnight tonight through noon Tuesday. ⚠️ #utwx pic.twitter.com/sSrDyKp8FU — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) April 12, 2021

HTML Image as link